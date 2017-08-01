Neighborhood Vitality & Beautification Grants

Neighborhood Vitality and Beautification Grants

Fall 2017 grant deadline is August 1st! Applicants should start planning now. Connect with the Program Administrator soon to confirm eligibility of proposed project and neighborhood group.

Program Overview

The City of Plano has developed the Neighborhood Vitality and Beautification Grant Program to support the city’s strategic goal of “vibrant and renewing neighborhoods”. This program provides matching grants to neighborhood groups interested in building strong relationships around a community-driven beautification project. All projects must:

support neighborhood goals

be highly visible from the public realm

have a community benefit

enlist community participation

result in an enhancement of the neighborhood appearance

be within the City of Plano limits

The program is a matching grant that requires a 50% match from the neighborhood. The match requirement can be met with cash, in-kind donations, and volunteer hours. Please review the guidelines for more information.

Application and Deadlines

The program has two grant cycles, fall and spring, each year. The application and supporting documents must be submitted by Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 by 5:00 p.m, via email or in-person.

Prior to submitting application, groups must contact the Program Administrator by email to Esmeraldad@plano.gov or by calling our offices at 972-208-8150.

Grant Options

The program offers funding for small and large initiatives. Applicants seeking funding for small initiatives ($500-$2,000) should be able to complete the project within 6 months of approval. Larger initiatives ($2,001-$10,000) should be completed within one year.

Sample of Completed Projects



Cambridge Place at Russell Creek HOA- Re-purpose Open Space



Estates of Forest Creek HOA- Median Improvements



Forest Creek Estates HOA- Park Improvements



Glen Meadows Neighborhood Association- Lighting Improvements



Greens of Gleneagles HOA- Entrance Landscape Improvements



Preston Meadow HOA- Landscape Improvements



Rockcreek Place HOA- Landscape Improvements



Villages of Preston Meadow HOA- Landscape Improvements





