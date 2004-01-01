- You are here:
Vacation Safety School
Valuable Lessons Taught
Vacation Safety School teaches safety skills to elementary school aged children. There are four separate one-week sessions during the summer. Thirty children, ages 6 to 9, attend each session. The program is operated free of charge to the participants. To qualify, students must be residents of Plano.
Safety lessons are taught primarily by Plano Police Department personnel. Topics include:
Community Involvement
Many community agencies participate in Vacation Safety School training. The City of Plano Public Safety Communications reviews the correct usage of the emergency 9-1-1 telephone system. The Plano Fire Department gives a tour of a fire station, displays a fire engine, conducts Fire Safety House training and presents the “Fire Clowns” in an entertaining show. The City of Plano Crossing Guards review the correct way to cross the street within a school zone. Other classes include First Aid for Children, Poison Awareness, Electrical Safety, and Water Safety.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit provides a bus ride and a ride on a light rail train to reinforce proper boarding and other safety concerns. Mark-9 Search and Rescue dogs finish the week with a presentation on their services and allow the children to greet their dogs. At the graduation ceremony, each child receives a Vacation Safety School t-shirt and a graduation certificate.
Program Dates & Information
The program is advertised from mid-April through June with posters in recreation centers and libraries. Applications for Vacation Safety School become available in mid-April of each year. Call the Crime Prevention Unit at 972-941-2431 for application information.
