Date:
April 29, 2017
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Time Details:
10AM-2PM
Location:
Plano West Senior High Plano East Senior High Plano Senior High Clark High School
Address:
Plano, TX
Contact:
(972) 941-2433
Email:
Email
Cost:
FREE
Drug Take Back Event

Saturday, April 29, 2017

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 thousands of DEA-coordinated collection sites will be available across the country courtesy of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Please use this unique opportunity to safely and legally dispose of any unneeded pills, including prescription pain pills and other controlled substance medications, as these pills can only be accepted for disposal when law enforcement is present.  Collection sites are now listed online. Simply click here to search for a nearby location to dispose of unneeded medications in your area.

DEA reminds consumers that the take-back service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Sites will accept tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms of unwanted medication. Personal information may be blacked out on prescription bottles or medications may be emptied from the bottles into the bins provided at the events. Check the DEA collection site locator often, as new locations will be added until September 26, 2015.

Drop-Off Locations:
  • Plano Senior High School (2200 Independence Parkway) 
  • Plano West Senior High School (5601 West Parker Road) 
  • Plano East Senior High School (3000 Los Rios Boulevard) 
  • Clark High School (523 West Spring Creek Parkway) 